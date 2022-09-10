Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) -34.12% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.43, to imply a decrease of -7.51% or -$1.66 in intraday trading. The ARQT share’s 52-week high remains $27.40, putting it -34.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.59. The company has a valuation of $1.37B, with an average of 0.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 600.71K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ARQT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.42.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information

After registering a -7.51% downside in the last session, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.87 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -7.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.97%, and -17.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.49%. Short interest in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) saw shorts transact 3.92 million shares and set a 7.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.25, implying an increase of 63.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45.00 and $80.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARQT has been trading -291.58% off suggested target high and -120.26% from its likely low.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) shares are 16.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.38% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -69.00% this quarter before falling -28.90% for the next one.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $660k.

ARQT Dividends

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s Major holders

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. insiders hold 4.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.57% of the shares at 93.62% float percentage. In total, 89.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.43 million shares (or 16.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $162.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 7.56 million shares, or about 14.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $145.56 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.88 million shares. This is just over 1.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.87 million, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about 18.13 million.