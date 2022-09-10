Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) Surged 17.33% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.36, to imply a decrease of -3.20% or -$0.64 in intraday trading. The ACLX share’s 52-week high remains $26.91, putting it -39.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.03. The company has a valuation of $863.26M, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 381.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Arcellx Inc. (ACLX), translating to a mean rating of 1.20. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACLX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.93.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) trade information

After registering a -3.20% downside in the last session, Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.34 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -3.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.71%, and -0.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.24%. Short interest in Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) saw shorts transact 0.93 million shares and set a 3.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.00, implying an increase of 35.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $38.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACLX has been trading -96.28% off suggested target high and -29.13% from its likely low.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arcellx Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) shares are 17.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 97.13% against 0.50%.

ACLX Dividends

Arcellx Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arcellx Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s Major holders

Arcellx Inc. insiders hold 8.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.79% of the shares at 87.60% float percentage. In total, 79.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.75 million shares (or 15.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $130.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SR One Capital Management, LP with 5.5 million shares, or about 12.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $106.48 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 0.61 million shares. This is just over 1.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.49 million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about 9.52 million.