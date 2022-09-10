Analysts Say Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Can Reach $33.00 In 12 Months

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.20, to imply an increase of 7.82% or $1.03 in intraday trading. The BBW share’s 52-week high remains $23.50, putting it -65.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.47. The company has a valuation of $241.26M, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 354.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BBW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.45.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) trade information

After registering a 7.82% upside in the last session, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.35 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 7.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.92%, and -16.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.25%. Short interest in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) saw shorts transact 1.91 million shares and set a 3.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.00, implying an increase of 56.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $33.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBW has been trading -132.39% off suggested target high and -132.39% from its likely low.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) shares are -11.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.46% against -3.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.70% this quarter before jumping 2.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $96.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $102.62 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 290.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

BBW Dividends

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 29 and December 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s Major holders

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. insiders hold 11.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.41% of the shares at 83.65% float percentage. In total, 74.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cannell Capital LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.67 million shares (or 10.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kanen Wealth Management LLC with 1.01 million shares, or about 6.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $18.47 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.44 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.32 million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about 5.29 million.