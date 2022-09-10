Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) Jumped 8.66% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.14, to imply an increase of 0.41% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The AGIO share’s 52-week high remains $50.98, putting it -49.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.75. The company has a valuation of $1.80B, with an average of 1.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 804.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) trade information

After registering a 0.41% upside in the last session, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.76 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 0.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.61%, and 20.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.86%. Short interest in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) saw shorts transact 6.24 million shares and set a 6.75 days time to cover.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) shares are 8.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -125.95% against 2.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -24.10% this quarter before falling -10.90% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $2.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.86 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -3.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -23.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 39.00% annually.

AGIO Dividends

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s Major holders

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 1.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 110.13% of the shares at 111.63% float percentage. In total, 110.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.2 million shares (or 9.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $151.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 5.15 million shares, or about 9.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $149.87 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund holds roughly 5.15 million shares. This is just over 9.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $113.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.23 million, or 4.07% of the shares, all valued at about 49.44 million.