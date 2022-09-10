After This Week’s -2.28% Loss In ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX), We Just Learned Something New

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.24, to imply an increase of 2.79% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CFRX share’s 52-week high remains $4.54, putting it -1791.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.23. The company has a valuation of $9.69M, with an average of 2.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) trade information

After registering a 2.79% upside in the last session, ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2598 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 2.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.28%, and -14.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.88%. Short interest in ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) saw shorts transact 0.77 million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ContraFect Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) shares are -92.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -143.64% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -76.90% this quarter before falling -72.70% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 42.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 55.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.70% annually.

CFRX Dividends

ContraFect Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ContraFect Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s Major holders

ContraFect Corporation insiders hold 4.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.97% of the shares at 56.74% float percentage. In total, 53.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.3 million shares (or 18.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 3.97 million shares, or about 10.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.95 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 6.41 million shares. This is just over 16.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.07 million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about 0.26 million.