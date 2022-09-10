A Look At SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.24, to imply an increase of 2.53% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The SOUN share’s 52-week high remains $18.14, putting it -459.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.40. The company has a valuation of $616.86M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 794.53K shares over the past 3 months.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

After registering a 2.53% upside in the last session, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.47 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 2.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.25%, and -9.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.80%. Short interest in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) saw shorts transact 1.58 million shares and set a 0.94 days time to cover.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.22 million.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SoundHound AI Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

SoundHound AI Inc. insiders hold 23.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.59% of the shares at 3.40% float percentage. In total, 2.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.89 million shares (or 0.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. with 0.74 million shares, or about 0.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.97 million.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds roughly 0.3 million shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.8 million