1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) Down -53.64% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.80, to imply a decrease of -8.52% or -$0.54 in intraday trading. The DIBS share’s 52-week high remains $19.00, putting it -227.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.77. The company has a valuation of $228.11M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 149.63K shares over the past 3 months.

1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) trade information

After registering a -8.52% downside in the last session, 1stdibs.Com Inc. (DIBS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.71 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -8.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.50%, and -12.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.64%. Short interest in 1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) saw shorts transact 1.8 million shares and set a 10.62 days time to cover.

1stdibs.Com Inc. (DIBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 1stdibs.Com Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 1stdibs.Com Inc. (DIBS) shares are -26.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.41% against -14.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before falling -29.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $25.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.44 million.

DIBS Dividends

1stdibs.Com Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 1stdibs.Com Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)’s Major holders

1stdibs.Com Inc. insiders hold 10.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.26% of the shares at 75.28% float percentage. In total, 67.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Insight Holdings Group, Llc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.06 million shares (or 13.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Foxhaven Asset Management, LP with 1.83 million shares, or about 4.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $14.62 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 1stdibs.Com Inc. (DIBS) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 0.68 million shares. This is just over 1.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.54 million, or 1.42% of the shares, all valued at about 4.32 million.