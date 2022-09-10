111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) Expected To Grow By 91.42% Or More

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.28, to imply an increase of 7.54% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The YI share’s 52-week high remains $7.46, putting it -127.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.37. The company has a valuation of $267.55M, with average of 155.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for 111 Inc. (YI), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give YI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) trade information

After registering a 7.54% upside in the last session, 111 Inc. (YI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.35 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 7.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.29%, and 38.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.29%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.22, implying an increase of 91.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38.22 and $38.22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YI has been trading -1065.24% off suggested target high and -1065.24% from its likely low.

111 Inc. (YI) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.70% compared to the previous financial year.

YI Dividends

111 Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 111 Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Major holders

111 Inc. insiders hold 9.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.47% of the shares at 20.34% float percentage. In total, 18.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Elephas Investment Management Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.44 million shares (or 3.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Artal Group S.A. with 0.97 million shares, or about 2.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.57 million.

We also have SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 111 Inc. (YI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 36267.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74710.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33100.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 66200.0.