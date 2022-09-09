Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Have Declined -44.70% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.76, to imply a decrease of -2.94% or -$0.78 in intraday trading. The ZUMZ share’s 52-week high remains $55.10, putting it -113.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.02. The company has a valuation of $523.90M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 341.81K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZUMZ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.49.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) trade information

After registering a -2.94% downside in the latest session, Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.07 this Thursday, 09/08/22, dropping -2.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.23%, and -1.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.70%. Short interest in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) saw shorts transact 2.33 million shares and set a 5.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.50, implying a decrease of -5.14% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZUMZ has been trading 2.95% off suggested target high and 6.83% from its likely low.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zumiez Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) shares are -40.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -29.07% against -3.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -47.90% this quarter before falling -4.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $233.46 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $279.12 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 61.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

ZUMZ Dividends

Zumiez Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zumiez Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s Major holders

Zumiez Inc. insiders hold 19.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.88% of the shares at 121.76% float percentage. In total, 97.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.34 million shares (or 17.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $127.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.16 million shares, or about 11.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $82.53 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.17 million shares. This is just over 6.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.02 million, or 5.26% of the shares, all valued at about 33.6 million.