Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL): Can A Stock Be -16.43% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s traded shares stood at 1.47 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.09, to imply an increase of 2.54% or $1.14 in intraday trading. The UL share’s 52-week high remains $55.82, putting it -21.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.54. The company has a valuation of $115.65B, with an average of 1.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Unilever PLC (UL), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give UL a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) trade information

After registering a 2.54% upside in the latest session, Unilever PLC (UL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.08 this Thursday, 09/08/22, jumping 2.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.97%, and -6.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.43%. Short interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) saw shorts transact 7.27 million shares and set a 2.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.20, implying an increase of 8.19% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $40.96 and $58.77 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UL has been trading -27.51% off suggested target high and 11.13% from its likely low.

Unilever PLC (UL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Unilever PLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Unilever PLC (UL) shares are -1.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.29% against -7.90%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 9.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.90% annually.

UL Dividends

Unilever PLC has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Unilever PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 1.88, with the share yield ticking at 4.17% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s Major holders

Unilever PLC insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.57% of the shares at 9.57% float percentage. In total, 9.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 19.77 million shares (or 0.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $900.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 17.23 million shares, or about 0.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $784.96 million.

We also have Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund and Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Unilever PLC (UL) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund holds roughly 8.04 million shares. This is just over 0.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $372.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.78 million, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about 308.88 million.