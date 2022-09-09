Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) Have Dipped -76.81% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s traded shares stood at 11.04 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.14, to imply an increase of 6.89% or $2.2 in intraday trading. The SHOP share’s 52-week high remains $176.29, putting it -416.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.07. The company has a valuation of $41.89B, with an average of 27.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 32.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Shopify Inc. (SHOP), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 43 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SHOP a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 22 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

After registering a 6.89% upside in the latest session, Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.36 this Thursday, 09/08/22, jumping 6.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.92%, and -13.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.81%. Short interest in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) saw shorts transact 45.49 million shares and set a 1.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.00, implying an increase of 18.71% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $29.00 and $75.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHOP has been trading -119.68% off suggested target high and 15.06% from its likely low.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Shopify Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Shopify Inc. (SHOP) shares are -45.65% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -89.06% against -6.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -181.80% this quarter before falling -127.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $1.75 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.13 billion.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 26 and October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shopify Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Shopify Inc. insiders hold 0.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.44% of the shares at 61.54% float percentage. In total, 61.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 72.99 million shares (or 6.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.48 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 57.05 million shares, or about 4.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.94 billion.

We also have Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund and Europacific Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shopify Inc. (SHOP) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund holds roughly 10.34 million shares. This is just over 9.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $351.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 28.99 million, or 2.46% of the shares, all valued at about 986.62 million.