Sempra (NYSE: SRE) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Up 30.74% Year-To-Date

Sempra (NYSE:SRE)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $174.68, to imply an increase of 1.01% or $1.74 in intraday trading. The SRE share’s 52-week high remains $173.83, putting it 0.49% up since that peak but still an impressive 31.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $119.56. The company has a valuation of $54.75B, with an average of 1.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) trade information

After registering a 1.01% upside in the latest session, Sempra (SRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 174.13 this Thursday, 09/08/22, jumping 1.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.83%, and 6.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.74%. Short interest in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) saw shorts transact 3.85 million shares and set a 2.18 days time to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Sempra (SRE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sempra share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sempra (SRE) shares are 13.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.61% against 4.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.10% this quarter before jumping 16.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $2.94 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.2 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.53 billion and $3.01 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.10% before jumping 6.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -6.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -38.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.83% annually.

SRE Dividends

Sempra has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sempra has a forward dividend ratio of 4.58, with the share yield ticking at 2.65% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE)’s Major holders

Sempra insiders hold 0.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.88% of the shares at 90.92% float percentage. In total, 90.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 29.74 million shares (or 9.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.0 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.39 million shares, or about 8.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $4.61 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sempra (SRE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 9.09 million shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.53 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.99 million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about 1.17 billion.