NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI): Can A Stock Be Down -27.36% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $168.34, to imply an increase of 1.75% or $2.89 in intraday trading. The NXPI share’s 52-week high remains $239.91, putting it -42.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $140.33. The company has a valuation of $43.98B, with an average of 1.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) trade information

After registering a 1.75% upside in the latest session, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 168.21 this Thursday, 09/08/22, jumping 1.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.53%, and -3.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.36%. Short interest in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) saw shorts transact 4.38 million shares and set a 1.84 days time to cover.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NXP Semiconductors N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) shares are -9.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.62% against 31.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $3.43 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.43 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.85 billion and $3.04 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.30% before jumping 12.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 63.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 30.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.05% annually.

NXPI Dividends

NXP Semiconductors N.V. has its next earnings report out on October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.38, with the share yield ticking at 2.04% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s Major holders

NXP Semiconductors N.V. insiders hold 0.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.53% of the shares at 95.77% float percentage. In total, 95.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 23.59 million shares (or 8.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.97 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 21.81 million shares, or about 8.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.67 billion.

We also have Vanguard 500 Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard 500 Index Fund holds roughly 5.81 million shares. This is just over 2.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $978.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.17 million, or 1.59% of the shares, all valued at about 702.22 million.