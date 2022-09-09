Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II’s (NASDAQ: MUDS) Stock Rises 0.15 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.16, to imply an increase of 0.15% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The MUDS share’s 52-week high remains $10.16 since that peak but still an impressive 3.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.85. The company has a valuation of $401.64M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 144.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS) trade information

After registering a 0.15% upside in the latest session, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.17 this Thursday, 09/08/22, jumping 0.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and 0.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.11%. Short interest in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 2.91 days time to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) estimates and forecasts

MUDS Dividends

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II has its next earnings report out on August 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS)’s Major holders

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.21% of the shares at 94.21% float percentage. In total, 94.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sculptor Capital Lp. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.03 million shares (or 9.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Saba Capital Management, L.P. with 2.52 million shares, or about 7.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $25.59 million.

We also have Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd holds roughly 0.41 million shares. This is just over 1.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.28 million, or 0.88% of the shares, all valued at about 2.83 million.