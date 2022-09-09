MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s traded shares stood at 17.23 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.67, to imply an increase of 33.54% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The MOGU share’s 52-week high remains $14.16, putting it -430.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.41. The company has a valuation of $16.68M, with an average of 18820.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for MOGU Inc. (MOGU), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MOGU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) trade information

After registering a 33.54% upside in the latest session, MOGU Inc. (MOGU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.93 this Thursday, 09/08/22, jumping 33.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.65%, and -13.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.08%. Short interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) saw shorts transact 13090.0 shares and set a 1.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $187.86, implying an increase of 98.58% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $187.86 and $187.86 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOGU has been trading -6935.96% off suggested target high and -6935.96% from its likely low.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -39.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $48.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.93 million.

MOGU Dividends

MOGU Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MOGU Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s Major holders

MOGU Inc. insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.85% of the shares at 28.90% float percentage. In total, 28.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HHLR Advisors, LTD. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.87 million shares (or 11.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with 0.69 million shares, or about 9.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.55 million.