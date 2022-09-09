Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) Down -57.91% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s traded shares stood at 10.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.40, to imply an increase of 31.50% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The MRKR share’s 52-week high remains $1.98, putting it -395.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $33.56M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MRKR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) trade information

After registering a 31.50% upside in the last session, Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4800 this Thursday, 09/08/22, jumping 31.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.00%, and -21.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.91%. Short interest in Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) saw shorts transact 1.12 million shares and set a 3.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.17, implying an increase of 81.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRKR has been trading -900.0% off suggested target high and -150.0% from its likely low.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Marker Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) shares are -16.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.46% against 11.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -21.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $670k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $500k.

MRKR Dividends

Marker Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s Major holders

Marker Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 20.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.64% of the shares at 35.91% float percentage. In total, 28.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.71 million shares (or 12.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aisling Capital Management LP with 3.14 million shares, or about 3.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.38 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.3 million shares. This is just over 1.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.87 million, or 1.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.38 million.