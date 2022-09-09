Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Is Worth A Gamble At $17.75

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.75, to imply an increase of 2.19% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The MFC share’s 52-week high remains $22.19, putting it -25.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.27. The company has a valuation of $32.80B, with an average of 2.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MFC a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.6.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) trade information

After registering a 2.19% upside in the latest session, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.86 this Thursday, 09/08/22, jumping 2.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.46%, and -5.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.91%. Short interest in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) saw shorts transact 21.11 million shares and set a 4.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.13, implying an increase of 16.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18.05 and $24.32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MFC has been trading -37.01% off suggested target high and -1.69% from its likely low.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Manulife Financial Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) shares are -11.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -2.70% against -14.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -9.10% this quarter before jumping 8.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 20.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.60% annually.

MFC Dividends

Manulife Financial Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Manulife Financial Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.01, with the share yield ticking at 5.82% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)’s Major holders

Manulife Financial Corporation insiders hold 0.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.67% of the shares at 54.68% float percentage. In total, 54.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 161.56 million shares (or 8.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.45 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 84.4 million shares, or about 4.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.8 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Income Fund of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 25.16 million shares. This is just over 1.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $492.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.66 million, or 0.92% of the shares, all valued at about 306.07 million.