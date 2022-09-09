Lowe’s Companies Inc. At $205.70: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $205.70, to imply an increase of 0.65% or $1.32 in intraday trading. The LOW share’s 52-week high remains $263.31, putting it -28.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $170.12. The company has a valuation of $127.02B, with an average of 3.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LOW a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.08.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) trade information

After registering a 0.65% upside in the latest session, Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 205.78 this Thursday, 09/08/22, jumping 0.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.27%, and 4.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.93%. Short interest in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) saw shorts transact 11.09 million shares and set a 3.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $245.32, implying an increase of 16.15% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $202.30 and $300.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LOW has been trading -45.84% off suggested target high and 1.65% from its likely low.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lowe’s Companies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) shares are -9.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.21% against 22.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.80% this quarter before jumping 23.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $23.11 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.62 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 55.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.40% annually.

LOW Dividends

Lowe’s Companies Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lowe’s Companies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 4.20, with the share yield ticking at 2.05% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s Major holders

Lowe’s Companies Inc. insiders hold 0.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.16% of the shares at 79.22% float percentage. In total, 79.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 56.57 million shares (or 9.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.67 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 45.89 million shares, or about 7.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $9.47 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 19.2 million shares. This is just over 3.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.96 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.63 million, or 2.36% of the shares, all valued at about 3.02 billion.