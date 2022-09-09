Is Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s traded shares stood at 8.77 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.63, to imply an increase of 5.84% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The SWVL share’s 52-week high remains $11.40, putting it -599.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.42. The company has a valuation of $186.60M, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 488.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) trade information

After registering a 5.84% upside in the latest session, Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9400 this Thursday, 09/08/22, jumping 5.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.91%, and -15.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.44%. Short interest in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) saw shorts transact 0.76 million shares and set a 2.89 days time to cover.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 232.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27 million.

SWVL Dividends

Swvl Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Swvl Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s Major holders

Swvl Holdings Corp. insiders hold 61.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.19% of the shares at 34.40% float percentage. In total, 13.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the company held over 22172.0 shares (or 0.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.