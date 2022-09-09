indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Could shrink By -132.56% Or More

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s traded shares stood at 0.73 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.60, to imply a decrease of -0.23% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The INDI share’s 52-week high remains $16.33, putting it -89.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.07. The company has a valuation of $1.24B, with an average of 1.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give INDI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

After registering a -0.23% downside in the latest session, indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.92 this Thursday, 09/08/22, dropping -0.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.29%, and 20.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.11%. Short interest in indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) saw shorts transact 10.16 million shares and set a 10.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.17, implying an increase of 39.31% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INDI has been trading -132.56% off suggested target high and -16.28% from its likely low.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing indie Semiconductor Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) shares are 13.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.33% against 15.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 129.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $29.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.1 million.

INDI Dividends

indie Semiconductor Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. indie Semiconductor Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s Major holders

indie Semiconductor Inc. insiders hold 37.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.23% of the shares at 84.13% float percentage. In total, 52.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Soros Fund Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.12 million shares (or 7.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $78.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.69 million shares, or about 4.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $48.8 million.

We also have Baron Discovery Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Baron Discovery Fund holds roughly 2.91 million shares. This is just over 2.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.2 million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about 18.85 million.