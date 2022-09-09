Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV) Expected To Shrink By -0.43% Or More

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.03, to imply a decrease of -0.28% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The HMTV share’s 52-week high remains $13.00, putting it -84.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.58. The company has a valuation of $285.53M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 192.60K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HMTV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) trade information

After registering a -0.28% downside in the latest session, Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.59 this Thursday, 09/08/22, dropping -0.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.56%, and -9.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.03%. Short interest in Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) saw shorts transact 0.38 million shares and set a 6.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying a decrease of -0.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HMTV has been trading 0.43% off suggested target high and 0.43% from its likely low.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 75.70% this quarter before jumping 66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $59 million.

HMTV Dividends

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hemisphere Media Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)’s Major holders

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. insiders hold 10.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.51% of the shares at 80.59% float percentage. In total, 72.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fine Capital Partners, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.42 million shares (or 16.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Edenbrook Capital, LLC with 3.09 million shares, or about 14.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $21.72 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.53 million shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.36 million, or 1.76% of the shares, all valued at about 2.56 million.