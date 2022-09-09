Following A 6.13% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI)?

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s traded shares stood at 1.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $58.06, to imply an increase of 1.04% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The JCI share’s 52-week high remains $81.77, putting it -40.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.52. The company has a valuation of $40.13B, with an average of 4.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

After registering a 1.04% upside in the latest session, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 58.20 this Thursday, 09/08/22, jumping 1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.13%, and 6.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.33%. Short interest in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) saw shorts transact 7.43 million shares and set a 1.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $64.40, implying an increase of 9.84% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $54.00 and $85.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JCI has been trading -46.4% off suggested target high and 6.99% from its likely low.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Johnson Controls International plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) shares are -8.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.21% against 0.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $6.67 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.8 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 150.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.59% annually.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc has its next earnings report out between April 28 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Johnson Controls International plc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

Johnson Controls International plc insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.85% of the shares at 96.05% float percentage. In total, 95.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 62.25 million shares (or 8.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.08 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 59.43 million shares, or about 8.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.9 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 32.58 million shares. This is just over 4.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.56 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.28 million, or 2.91% of the shares, all valued at about 1.33 billion.