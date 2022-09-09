Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Stock?

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s traded shares stood at 5.86 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.49, to imply an increase of 2.91% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The DKNG share’s 52-week high remains $64.50, putting it -268.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.77. The company has a valuation of $7.85B, with an average of 15.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DKNG a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.83.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

After registering a 2.91% upside in the latest session, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.54 this Thursday, 09/08/22, jumping 2.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.79%, and -5.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.15%. Short interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw shorts transact 40.1 million shares and set a 2.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.75, implying an increase of 32.08% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $52.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DKNG has been trading -197.31% off suggested target high and 8.52% from its likely low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DraftKings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares are -4.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.78% against 8.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -9.20% this quarter before jumping 18.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $435.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $454.27 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $297.61 million and $219.83 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 46.20% before jumping 106.60% in the following quarter.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DraftKings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

DraftKings Inc. insiders hold 9.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.79% of the shares at 64.69% float percentage. In total, 58.79% institutions holds shares in the company.