BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) Drops -7.63% YTD: What’s Next?

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)’s traded shares stood at 1.75 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $48.76, to imply an increase of 1.44% or $0.69 in intraday trading. The BCE share’s 52-week high remains $59.34, putting it -21.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $47.25. The company has a valuation of $43.71B, with an average of 1.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for BCE Inc. (BCE), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BCE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.65.

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) trade information

After registering a 1.44% upside in the latest session, BCE Inc. (BCE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.97 this Thursday, 09/08/22, jumping 1.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.27%, and -3.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.63%. Short interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) saw shorts transact 12.31 million shares and set a 8.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.70, implying an increase of 9.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $51.22 and $58.38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BCE has been trading -19.73% off suggested target high and -5.05% from its likely low.

BCE Inc. (BCE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BCE Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BCE Inc. (BCE) shares are -11.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3.54% against -4.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1.50% this quarter before jumping 6.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $4.58 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.69 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 19.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.43% annually.

BCE Dividends

BCE Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BCE Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.86, with the share yield ticking at 5.95% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)’s Major holders

BCE Inc. insiders hold 0.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.42% of the shares at 48.43% float percentage. In total, 48.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 77.6 million shares (or 8.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.3 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 31.62 million shares, or about 3.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.75 billion.

We also have Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Capital Income Builder, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BCE Inc. (BCE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund holds roughly 7.0 million shares. This is just over 0.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $388.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.94 million, or 0.65% of the shares, all valued at about 291.89 million.