Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Up 38.43% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -36.97% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $259.14, to imply an increase of 7.83% or $18.82 in intraday trading. The TEAM share’s 52-week high remains $483.13, putting it -86.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $159.54. The company has a valuation of $35.54B, with an average of 1.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TEAM a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

After registering a 7.83% upside in the latest session, Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 258.80 this Thursday, 09/08/22, jumping 7.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.96%, and -13.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.97%. Short interest in Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) saw shorts transact 3.36 million shares and set a 1.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $324.45, implying an increase of 20.13% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $250.00 and $550.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TEAM has been trading -112.24% off suggested target high and 3.53% from its likely low.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atlassian Corporation Plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) shares are -8.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.88% against 1.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.30% this quarter before falling -23.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $722.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $770.22 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $559.54 million and $582.32 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.10% before jumping 32.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.15% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 13.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation Plc has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atlassian Corporation Plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Atlassian Corporation Plc insiders hold 0.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.98% of the shares at 90.49% float percentage. In total, 89.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 20.89 million shares (or 15.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.14 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sands Capital Management, LLC with 6.11 million shares, or about 4.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.79 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 4.36 million shares. This is just over 3.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.28 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.07 million, or 1.50% of the shares, all valued at about 387.06 million.