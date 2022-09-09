After This Week’s 0.09% Gain In Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: PUCK), We Just Learned Something New

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.85, to imply a decrease of -0.10% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The PUCK share’s 52-week high remains $9.88, putting it -0.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.62. The company has a valuation of $326.56M, with an average of 24210.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 111.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) trade information

After registering a -0.10% downside in the latest session, Goal Acquisitions Corp. (PUCK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.87 this Thursday, 09/08/22, dropping -0.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.09%, and 0.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.34%. Short interest in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) saw shorts transact 8119.999999999999 shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (PUCK) estimates and forecasts

PUCK Dividends

Goal Acquisitions Corp. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)’s Major holders

Goal Acquisitions Corp. insiders hold 15.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.74% of the shares at 83.89% float percentage. In total, 70.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Glazer Capital LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.72 million shares (or 5.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Saba Capital Management, L.P. with 1.25 million shares, or about 3.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $12.27 million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Goal Acquisitions Corp. (PUCK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 0.61 million shares. This is just over 1.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.28 million, or 0.83% of the shares, all valued at about 2.72 million.