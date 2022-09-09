AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE: IMPX)’s 0.10-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.00, to imply a decrease of -0.10% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The IMPX share’s 52-week high remains $10.32, putting it -3.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.73. The company has a valuation of $500.50M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 107.63K shares over the past 3 months.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) trade information

After registering a -0.10% downside in the latest session, AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.02 this Thursday, 09/08/22, dropping -0.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.10%, and 0.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.20%. Short interest in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) saw shorts transact 49100.0 shares and set a 1.64 days time to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX) estimates and forecasts

IMPX Dividends

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has its next earnings report out on March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)’s Major holders

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. insiders hold 6.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.37% of the shares at 93.19% float percentage. In total, 87.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Taconic Capital Advisors Lp. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.89 million shares (or 14.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 2.53 million shares, or about 6.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $25.06 million.

We also have First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 0.77 million shares. This is just over 1.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.44 million, or 1.09% of the shares, all valued at about 4.32 million.