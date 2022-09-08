Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Is Worth A Gamble At $1.08

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.08. The YSG share’s 52-week high remains $5.62, putting it -420.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $492.19M, with an average of 3.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3085 this Wednesday, 09/07/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.40%, and -6.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.77%. Short interest in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) saw shorts transact 13.68 million shares and set a 0.84 days time to cover.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Yatsen Holding Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) shares are -17.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.00% against -4.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -30.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $123.96 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $138.88 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $238.81 million and $211.01 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -48.10% before dropping -34.20% in the following quarter.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Limited has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yatsen Holding Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Yatsen Holding Limited insiders hold 6.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.89% of the shares at 35.01% float percentage. In total, 32.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HHLR Advisors, LTD. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 40.45 million shares (or 8.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 15.97 million shares, or about 3.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $10.96 million.

We also have Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder International Equity Fd and Transamerica Emerging Markets Opportunities as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder International Equity Fd holds roughly 1.5 million shares. This is just over 0.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.52 million, or 0.33% of the shares, all valued at about 0.94 million.