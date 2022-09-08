Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -15.61% YTD Loss?

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.49, to imply an increase of 7.85% or $1.2 in intraday trading. The UDMY share’s 52-week high remains $32.62, putting it -97.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.47. The company has a valuation of $2.38B, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 772.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Udemy Inc. (UDMY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UDMY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) trade information

After registering a 7.85% upside in the last session, Udemy Inc. (UDMY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.63 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 7.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.04%, and 14.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.61%. Short interest in Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) saw shorts transact 3.25 million shares and set a 2.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.36, implying an increase of 14.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UDMY has been trading -94.06% off suggested target high and 21.16% from its likely low.

Udemy Inc. (UDMY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Udemy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Udemy Inc. (UDMY) shares are 51.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.33% against 1.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $149.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $156.04 million.

UDMY Dividends

Udemy Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Udemy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s Major holders

Udemy Inc. insiders hold 7.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.12% of the shares at 71.52% float percentage. In total, 66.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Insight Holdings Group, Llc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 42.03 million shares (or 30.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $523.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Naspers Ltd. with 17.12 million shares, or about 12.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $213.33 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Udemy Inc. (UDMY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.65 million shares. This is just over 1.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.56 million, or 0.40% of the shares, all valued at about 5.73 million.