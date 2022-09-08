Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) Could Expand By 4.32 Percent Or More

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)’s traded shares stood at 2.76 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.86, to imply an increase of 1.00% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The TRQ share’s 52-week high remains $31.61, putting it 0.78% up since that peak but still an impressive 69.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.75. The company has a valuation of $6.47B, with an average of 3.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TRQ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.36.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) trade information

After registering a 1.00% upside in the latest session, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.94 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 1.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.69%, and 25.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 91.79%. Short interest in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) saw shorts transact 3.83 million shares and set a 4.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.30, implying an increase of 4.32% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $31.97 and $36.43 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRQ has been trading -14.34% off suggested target high and -0.35% from its likely low.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.00% this quarter before jumping 17.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -28.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $411.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $323.14 million.

TRQ Dividends

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)’s Major holders

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. insiders hold 50.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.39% of the shares at 73.95% float percentage. In total, 36.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Pentwater Capital Management Lp. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.83 million shares (or 9.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $565.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nomura Holdings Inc. with 5.53 million shares, or about 2.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $166.08 million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund holds roughly 2.61 million shares. This is just over 1.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $78.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.15 million, or 1.07% of the shares, all valued at about 64.59 million.