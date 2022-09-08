This Is A Time To Invest In Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s traded shares stood at 3.28 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.39, to imply an increase of 3.23% or $0.92 in intraday trading. The PYCR share’s 52-week high remains $37.42, putting it -27.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.14. The company has a valuation of $5.11B, with an average of 0.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 503.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PYCR a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) trade information

After registering a 3.23% upside in the last session, Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.97 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 3.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.44%, and -9.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.01%. Short interest in Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) saw shorts transact 8.85 million shares and set a 16.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.73, implying an increase of 17.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $44.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PYCR has been trading -49.71% off suggested target high and 4.73% from its likely low.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Paycor HCM Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) shares are 13.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.86% against 1.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $103.46 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $108.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $88.01 million and $89.82 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.60% before jumping 21.00% in the following quarter.

PYCR Dividends

Paycor HCM Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Paycor HCM Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s Major holders

Paycor HCM Inc. insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.96% of the shares at 104.16% float percentage. In total, 103.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.03 million shares (or 2.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $146.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 4.51 million shares, or about 2.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $131.19 million.

We also have Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Conestoga Small Cap Fund holds roughly 2.82 million shares. This is just over 1.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $82.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.39 million, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about 58.82 million.