There Has Been A 3.00% Incline For Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI). So What’s Next?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s traded shares stood at 15.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.18, to imply an increase of 3.00% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The SIRI share’s 52-week high remains $6.85, putting it -10.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.69. The company has a valuation of $24.30B, with an average of 14.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give SIRI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

After registering a 3.00% upside in the last session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.19 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 3.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.15%, and -7.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.00%. Short interest in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw shorts transact 194.23 million shares and set a 11.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.05, implying an increase of 12.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.75 and $8.20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SIRI has been trading -32.69% off suggested target high and 6.96% from its likely low.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sirius XM Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) shares are -3.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.82% against 14.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $2.27 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.35 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 916.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.29% annually.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.09, with the share yield ticking at 1.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. insiders hold 82.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.07% of the shares at 70.90% float percentage. In total, 12.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 70.93 million shares (or 1.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $469.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 56.66 million shares, or about 1.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $375.07 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF holds roughly 56.86 million shares. This is just over 1.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $348.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.13 million, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about 113.42 million.