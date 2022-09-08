The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) Shares Fall By -8.12 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.52, to imply a decrease of -7.90% or -$2.36 in intraday trading. The LOVE share’s 52-week high remains $87.12, putting it -216.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.05. The company has a valuation of $453.58M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 382.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for The Lovesac Company (LOVE), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LOVE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.41.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) trade information

After registering a -7.90% downside in the latest session, The Lovesac Company (LOVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.83 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, dropping -7.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.12%, and -19.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.90%. Short interest in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) saw shorts transact 2.36 million shares and set a 8.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $87.33, implying an increase of 68.49% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $45.00 and $124.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LOVE has been trading -350.58% off suggested target high and -63.52% from its likely low.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Lovesac Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Lovesac Company (LOVE) shares are -21.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.02% against -8.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -21.20% this quarter before jumping 182.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $125.37 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $142.06 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 49.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 197.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

LOVE Dividends

The Lovesac Company has its next earnings report out on September 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Lovesac Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s Major holders

The Lovesac Company insiders hold 8.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.51% of the shares at 113.31% float percentage. In total, 103.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AllianceBernstein, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.53 million shares (or 10.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 1.14 million shares, or about 7.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $31.53 million.

We also have AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Lovesac Company (LOVE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port holds roughly 0.92 million shares. This is just over 6.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.71 million, or 4.73% of the shares, all valued at about 19.7 million.