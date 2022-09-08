The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Is 17.33% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s traded shares stood at 5.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $71.79, to imply an increase of 1.87% or $1.32 in intraday trading. The SCHW share’s 52-week high remains $96.24, putting it -34.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $59.35. The company has a valuation of $138.86B, with an average of 5.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SCHW a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.04.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

After registering a 1.87% upside in the last session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 72.84 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 1.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.98%, and 4.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.64%. Short interest in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) saw shorts transact 14.6 million shares and set a 1.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $87.08, implying an increase of 17.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $73.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCHW has been trading -39.3% off suggested target high and -1.69% from its likely low.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Charles Schwab Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) shares are -5.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.00% against -10.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.80% this quarter before jumping 29.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $5.34 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.56 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 33.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.25% annually.

SCHW Dividends

The Charles Schwab Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 13 and April 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.88, with the share yield ticking at 1.23% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

The Charles Schwab Corporation insiders hold 6.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.41% of the shares at 80.83% float percentage. In total, 75.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 119.76 million shares (or 6.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.1 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 107.18 million shares, or about 5.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $9.04 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 51.45 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.25 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 44.52 million, or 2.45% of the shares, all valued at about 3.75 billion.