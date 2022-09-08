The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Stock Has Gained 13.87% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)’s traded shares stood at 7.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.18, to imply an increase of 4.34% or $1.13 in intraday trading. The AES share’s 52-week high remains $26.67, putting it 1.88% up since that peak but still an impressive 31.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.62. The company has a valuation of $17.95B, with an average of 4.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for The AES Corporation (AES), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AES a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.32.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) trade information

After registering a 4.34% upside in the last session, The AES Corporation (AES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.21 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 4.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.84%, and 13.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.85%. Short interest in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) saw shorts transact 13.95 million shares and set a 2.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.91, implying an increase of 5.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AES has been trading -17.73% off suggested target high and 15.38% from its likely low.

The AES Corporation (AES) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The AES Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The AES Corporation (AES) shares are 26.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.92% against 6.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.20% this quarter before jumping 28.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $2.54 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.91 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.7 billion and $3.04 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.80% before dropping -4.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.38% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 5.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

AES Dividends

The AES Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The AES Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.63, with the share yield ticking at 2.33% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)’s Major holders

The AES Corporation insiders hold 0.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.47% of the shares at 95.79% float percentage. In total, 95.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 83.79 million shares (or 12.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.16 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 64.89 million shares, or about 9.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.67 billion.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Income Fund of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The AES Corporation (AES) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 32.15 million shares. This is just over 4.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $675.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.56 million, or 2.93% of the shares, all valued at about 410.91 million.