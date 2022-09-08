Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN): Is This The Time To Buy?

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)’s traded shares stood at 1.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.80, to imply a decrease of -1.55% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The TERN share’s 52-week high remains $13.48, putting it -254.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.45. The company has a valuation of $96.16M, with an average of 99560.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 337.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TERN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.59.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information

After registering a -1.55% downside in the last session, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.35 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, dropping -1.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.55%, and 80.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.25%. Short interest in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) saw shorts transact 73760.0 shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.50, implying an increase of 15.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TERN has been trading -31.58% off suggested target high and -5.26% from its likely low.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) shares are 15.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1.36% against 0.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -37.20% this quarter before falling -29.80% for the next one.

TERN Dividends

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)’s Major holders

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 6.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.04% of the shares at 99.59% float percentage. In total, 93.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.79 million shares (or 15.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vivo Capital, LLC with 2.68 million shares, or about 10.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $7.95 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.25 million shares. This is just over 0.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.1 million, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about 0.31 million.