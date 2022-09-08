Tempur Sealy International Inc. At $27.24: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s traded shares stood at 4.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.24, to imply an increase of 11.64% or $2.84 in intraday trading. The TPX share’s 52-week high remains $50.51, putting it -85.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.03. The company has a valuation of $4.79B, with an average of 1.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) trade information

After registering a 11.64% upside in the last session, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.50 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 11.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.62%, and -2.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.08%. Short interest in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) saw shorts transact 13.58 million shares and set a 5.02 days time to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tempur Sealy International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) shares are -9.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.36% against -8.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.50% this quarter before jumping 1.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.29 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.25 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.50% before dropping -8.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 86.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.10% annually.

TPX Dividends

Tempur Sealy International Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tempur Sealy International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 1.47% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s Major holders

Tempur Sealy International Inc. insiders hold 2.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.93% of the shares at 103.67% float percentage. In total, 100.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 20.81 million shares (or 11.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $581.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.61 million shares, or about 10.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $491.66 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 5.07 million shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $108.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.98 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 139.08 million.