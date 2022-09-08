Stock Of JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Jumped By 1.77 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s traded shares stood at 4.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $59.88, to imply an increase of 0.89% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The JD share’s 52-week high remains $90.41, putting it -50.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.54. The company has a valuation of $96.35B, with an average of 9.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for JD.com Inc. (JD), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 49 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give JD a Sell rating. 7 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 39 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.4.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

After registering a 0.89% upside in the last session, JD.com Inc. (JD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 64.62 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 0.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.65%, and 1.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.39%. Short interest in JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) saw shorts transact 15.12 million shares and set a 1.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $571.11, implying an increase of 89.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $446.26 and $798.90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JD has been trading -1234.17% off suggested target high and -645.26% from its likely low.

JD.com Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JD.com Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. JD.com Inc. (JD) shares are 4.60% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.22% against -14.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.10% this quarter before jumping 12.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $38.8 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.46 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $38.73 billion and $33.92 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.20% before jumping 10.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -9.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -107.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 31.38% annually.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 11 and August 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JD.com Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

JD.com Inc. insiders hold 5.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.45% of the shares at 24.88% float percentage. In total, 23.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 48.77 million shares (or 3.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.82 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 22.84 million shares, or about 1.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.32 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JD.com Inc. (JD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 11.02 million shares. This is just over 0.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $707.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.32 million, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about 470.09 million.