Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC): Can A Stock Be Down -32.40% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)’s traded shares stood at 1.99 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.10, to imply an increase of 1.16% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The SHC share’s 52-week high remains $27.38, putting it -70.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.82. The company has a valuation of $4.55B, with an average of 1.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sotera Health Company (SHC), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SHC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) trade information

After registering a 1.16% upside in the latest session, Sotera Health Company (SHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.32 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 1.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.35%, and -18.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.40%. Short interest in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) saw shorts transact 5.85 million shares and set a 7.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.57, implying an increase of 34.47% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHC has been trading -86.34% off suggested target high and -30.43% from its likely low.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sotera Health Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sotera Health Company (SHC) shares are -13.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.09% against 3.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.50% this quarter before jumping 8.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $248.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $263.25 million.

SHC Dividends

Sotera Health Company has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sotera Health Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)’s Major holders

Sotera Health Company insiders hold 2.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.31% of the shares at 92.01% float percentage. In total, 89.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 105.42 million shares (or 37.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.69 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is GTCR, LLC with 70.28 million shares, or about 24.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.12 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sotera Health Company (SHC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.93 million shares. This is just over 1.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.89 million, or 1.02% of the shares, all valued at about 46.21 million.