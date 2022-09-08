Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) After -13.98% Decline From High?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s traded shares stood at 5.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $67.36, to imply an increase of 1.98% or $1.31 in intraday trading. The ON share’s 52-week high remains $76.78, putting it -13.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $41.88. The company has a valuation of $29.49B, with an average of 7.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ON a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.26.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

After registering a 1.98% upside in the last session, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 70.36 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 1.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.33%, and 0.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.82%. Short interest in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) saw shorts transact 24.25 million shares and set a 1.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $75.80, implying an increase of 11.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $55.00 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ON has been trading -33.61% off suggested target high and 18.35% from its likely low.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ON Semiconductor Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) shares are 20.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 74.58% against 34.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 39.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $2.01 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.02 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.62 billion and $1.74 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.00% before jumping 15.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 306.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.21% annually.

ON Dividends

ON Semiconductor Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

ON Semiconductor Corporation insiders hold 0.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.40% of the shares at 98.78% float percentage. In total, 98.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 42.61 million shares (or 9.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.67 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 41.66 million shares, or about 9.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.61 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 12.5 million shares. This is just over 2.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $782.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.13 million, or 2.33% of the shares, all valued at about 633.99 million.