Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s traded shares stood at 1.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.36, to imply a decrease of -6.92% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The MARK share’s 52-week high remains $6.70, putting it -1761.11% down since that peak but still an impressive -5.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $38.31M, with an average of 0.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information

After registering a -6.92% downside in the last session, Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4075 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, dropping -6.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.45%, and -23.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.78%. Short interest in Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) saw shorts transact 12.83 million shares and set a 4.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.75, implying an increase of 90.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.75 and $3.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MARK has been trading -941.67% off suggested target high and -941.67% from its likely low.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.33 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.65 million and $4.77 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 174.80% before jumping 32.80% in the following quarter.

MARK Dividends

Remark Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Remark Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s Major holders

Remark Holdings Inc. insiders hold 11.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.58% of the shares at 15.31% float percentage. In total, 13.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.24 million shares (or 4.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.71 million shares, or about 2.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.22 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.32 million shares. This is just over 1.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.19 million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about 0.98 million.