Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) Wednesday â€“ The Stock Is Down -184.21% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 0.10. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $0.76, to imply an increase of 0.38% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The PSTV shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $2.16, putting it -184.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $17.38M, with an average of 4.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade information

After registering a 0.38% upside in the last session, Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8600 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 0.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.16%, and 45.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.76%. Short interest in Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw shorts transact 44620.0 shares and set a 0.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.50, implying an increase of 78.29% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSTV has been trading -557.89% off suggested target high and -163.16% from its likely low.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Plus Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) shares are -23.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.23% against 11.90%.

PSTV Dividends

Plus Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Plus Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)â€™s Major holders

Plus Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 1.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.62% of the shares at 14.86% float percentage. In total, 14.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.53 million shares (or 6.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.86 million shares, or about 3.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.86 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Professionally Managed Portf-Otter Creek Long Short Opportunity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.69 million shares. This is just over 3.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.33 million, or 1.47% of the shares, all valued at about 0.22 million.