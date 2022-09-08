Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) Is Currently -1026.92 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.08, to imply a decrease of -3.70% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The NEPT share’s 52-week high remains $23.44, putting it -1026.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $12.87M, with an average of 4.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NEPT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.26.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

After registering a -3.70% downside in the latest session, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.43 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, dropping -3.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.70%, and 53.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.95%. Short interest in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) saw shorts transact 0.29 million shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.94, implying an increase of 90.52% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $21.94 and $21.94 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEPT has been trading -954.81% off suggested target high and -954.81% from its likely low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares are -80.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.54% against 3.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 67.10% this quarter before jumping 63.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $9.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.64 million.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. insiders hold 13.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.33% of the shares at 11.91% float percentage. In total, 10.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.75 million shares (or 8.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.11 million shares, or about 1.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.23 million.

We also have Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Cambria ETF Tr-Cambria Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF holds roughly 46534.0 shares. This is just over 0.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $95445.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21794.0, or 0.26% of the shares, all valued at about 44701.0.