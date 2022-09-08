Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) Wednesday’s Performance: Up 54.31% From The Lows, Now What?

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s traded shares stood at 1.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.71, to imply an increase of 3.08% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The MIST share’s 52-week high remains $9.00, putting it -3.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.98. The company has a valuation of $265.05M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 134.36K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MIST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.36.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) trade information

After registering a 3.08% upside in the last session, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.00 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 3.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.35%, and 28.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.98%. Short interest in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) saw shorts transact 0.33 million shares and set a 10.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.40, implying an increase of 39.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MIST has been trading -129.62% off suggested target high and -14.81% from its likely low.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) shares are 102.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50.00% against 0.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1,900.00% this quarter before falling -11.80% for the next one.

MIST Dividends

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s Major holders

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 1.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.91% of the shares at 78.87% float percentage. In total, 77.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.32 million shares (or 14.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 2.58 million shares, or about 8.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $16.59 million.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series holds roughly 23347.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21608.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 0.13 million.