MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Fell -52.25% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s traded shares stood at 1.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $33.61, to imply an increase of 0.06% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The MGM share’s 52-week high remains $51.17, putting it -52.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.41. The company has a valuation of $13.04B, with an average of 4.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for MGM Resorts International (MGM), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MGM a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

After registering a 0.06% upside in the latest session, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.82 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 0.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.91%, and -2.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.16%. Short interest in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) saw shorts transact 18.87 million shares and set a 3.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.34, implying an increase of 35.79% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $72.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MGM has been trading -114.22% off suggested target high and -19.01% from its likely low.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MGM Resorts International share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MGM Resorts International (MGM) shares are -10.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 105.97% against 8.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 276.90% this quarter before jumping 800.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $3.04 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.23 billion.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MGM Resorts International has a forward dividend ratio of 0.01, with the share yield ticking at 0.03% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders

MGM Resorts International insiders hold 17.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.94% of the shares at 87.70% float percentage. In total, 71.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 41.8 million shares (or 9.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.75 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 25.4 million shares, or about 5.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.07 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MGM Resorts International (MGM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 11.13 million shares. This is just over 2.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $466.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.76 million, or 2.06% of the shares, all valued at about 367.33 million.