JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) Expected To Grow By 82.31% Or More

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $62.70, to imply an increase of 6.34% or $3.74 in intraday trading. The JKS share’s 52-week high remains $76.92, putting it -22.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.41. The company has a valuation of $3.22B, with an average of 1.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give JKS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) trade information

After registering a 6.34% upside in the last session, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 62.79 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 6.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.65%, and 3.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.42%. Short interest in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) saw shorts transact 2.83 million shares and set a 1.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $354.42, implying an increase of 82.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $111.40 and $521.55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JKS has been trading -731.82% off suggested target high and -77.67% from its likely low.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) shares are 14.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 64.12% against 17.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -65.20% this quarter before jumping 1,360.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 54.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $2.26 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.46 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -11.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 172.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 72.41% annually.

JKS Dividends

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out between April 07 and April 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. insiders hold 10.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.90% of the shares at 64.85% float percentage. In total, 57.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Schroder Investment Management Group. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.41 million shares (or 11.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $261.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.63 million shares, or about 5.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $127.12 million.

We also have Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF holds roughly 1.14 million shares. This is just over 2.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.01 million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about 69.97 million.