It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) At $36.75.

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM)’s traded shares stood at 1.79 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.75, to imply a decrease of -9.17% or -$3.71 in intraday trading. The SLVM share’s 52-week high remains $53.00, putting it -44.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.10. The company has a valuation of $1.80B, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 598.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SLVM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.02.

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) trade information

After registering a -9.17% downside in the latest session, Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.38 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, dropping -9.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.69%, and 1.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.07%. Short interest in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) saw shorts transact 1.21 million shares and set a 1.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.00, implying an increase of 33.18% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $55.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLVM has been trading -49.66% off suggested target high and -49.66% from its likely low.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $901 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $898 million.

SLVM Dividends

Sylvamo Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sylvamo Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.45, with the share yield ticking at 1.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM)’s Major holders

Sylvamo Corporation insiders hold 10.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.45% of the shares at 85.85% float percentage. In total, 76.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.01 million shares (or 11.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $166.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.53 million shares, or about 5.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $84.2 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and First Tr Exchg Tr AlphaDEX Fd-FT Materials AlphaDex as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.51 million shares. This is just over 5.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $81.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.22 million, or 5.03% of the shares, all valued at about 72.49 million.