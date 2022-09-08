Is Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Poised For Further Gains At A 40.95% Distance From The Low?

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s traded shares stood at 1.17 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.55, to imply an increase of 0.26% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The SU share’s 52-week high remains $42.72, putting it -39.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.04. The company has a valuation of $40.66B, with an average of 5.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

After registering a 0.26% upside in the latest session, Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.31 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 0.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.53%, and 0.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.73%. Short interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) saw shorts transact 31.42 million shares and set a 5.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.19, implying an increase of 29.27% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $35.59 and $50.29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SU has been trading -64.62% off suggested target high and -16.5% from its likely low.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Suncor Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) shares are -5.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 224.02% against 40.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $10.6 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.96 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.97 billion and $8.91 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.00% before jumping 23.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 59.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 197.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.00% annually.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Suncor Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.43, with the share yield ticking at 4.69% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Suncor Energy Inc. insiders hold 0.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.43% of the shares at 65.44% float percentage. In total, 65.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 69.17 million shares (or 5.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.12 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 49.47 million shares, or about 3.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.52 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 27.32 million shares. This is just over 2.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $838.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.59 million, or 1.36% of the shares, all valued at about 570.55 million.