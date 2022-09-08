Is KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Expensive At $17.77? Check These Facts.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s traded shares stood at 6.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.77, to imply an increase of 2.60% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The KEY share’s 52-week high remains $27.17, putting it -52.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.41. The company has a valuation of $16.70B, with an average of 7.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for KeyCorp (KEY), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give KEY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.57.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) trade information

After registering a 2.60% upside in the last session, KeyCorp (KEY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.06 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 2.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.56%, and -2.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.17%. Short interest in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) saw shorts transact 17.23 million shares and set a 1.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.39, implying an increase of 16.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KEY has been trading -63.2% off suggested target high and 4.33% from its likely low.

KeyCorp (KEY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KeyCorp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. KeyCorp (KEY) shares are -20.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.50% against -9.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -13.60% this quarter before falling -4.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.89 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.98 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.82 billion and $1.95 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.90% before jumping 1.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 108.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.72% annually.

KEY Dividends

KeyCorp has its next earnings report out between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KeyCorp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.78, with the share yield ticking at 4.39% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s Major holders

KeyCorp insiders hold 0.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.97% of the shares at 85.29% float percentage. In total, 84.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 111.2 million shares (or 11.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.49 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 83.58 million shares, or about 8.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.87 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KeyCorp (KEY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 26.82 million shares. This is just over 2.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $600.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.68 million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about 373.48 million.