Is Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Expensive At $8.52? Check These Facts.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s traded shares stood at 1.97 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.52, to imply an increase of 0.89% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The GOGL share’s 52-week high remains $16.46, putting it -93.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.59. The company has a valuation of $1.70B, with an average of 4.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GOGL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $6.4.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) trade information

After registering a 0.89% upside in the latest session, Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.06 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 0.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.58%, and -21.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.14%. Short interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw shorts transact 8.78 million shares and set a 3.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.94, implying an increase of 38.88% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOGL has been trading -123.0% off suggested target high and -5.63% from its likely low.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Golden Ocean Group Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) shares are -28.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.22% against 18.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -24.80% this quarter before jumping 16.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.93 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.13 billion.

GOGL Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited has its next earnings report out on November 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 2.40, with the share yield ticking at 28.40% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s Major holders

Golden Ocean Group Limited insiders hold 39.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.30% of the shares at 54.74% float percentage. In total, 33.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Folketrygdfondet. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.6 million shares (or 3.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 6.99 million shares, or about 3.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $59.88 million.

We also have Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund holds roughly 2.74 million shares. This is just over 1.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.65 million, or 1.34% of the shares, all valued at about 22.68 million.